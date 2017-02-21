Maharana to play NFRSA in final

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 20 - Maharana AC set up summit clash with NF Railway Sports Association in the Servo 24th Guwahati Challenge Trophy All Assam Prize-money Cricket Tournament. In the second semifinal of the championship at the Judges’ Field here today, Maharana drubbed Gauhati Town Club by five wickets. Town Club were all out for 97 in 31.5 as Bikash Chetri wrecked their innings with a six-wicket haul. Maharana needed 29.3 overs to overtake Town’s total losing five wickets. Brief scores: GTC 97 (Ranjit Changmai 35, Deep Bora 19, Bikash Chetri 6/15, Roshan Alam 3/23). Maharana AC 100/5 (Arindam Das 26, Parthajit Baishya 26).