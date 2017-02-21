



Raktim Saikia, president of the Jorhat Tennis Club and All Assam Tennis Association, welcomed the gathering and the players. Speaking on the occasion he stressed the need of holding such important international events to develop Assam as an attractive sports and tourist destination for the world community.

As many as five players from the North Eastern Region, four from Assam and one from Arunachal Pradesh got the opportunity to play in the tournament, stated a release.

Today’s results: (Singles main draw 1st round) Timur Khabibulin (KAZ) bt Jui Chen Hung (TPE) 7-6(5), 7-5, S Mukund (IND) bt Shahbaaz Khan (IND) 7-6 (4), 6-2, M Jayaprakash (IND) bt A Shanmugam (IND) 6-2, 6-1. (Men’s doubles 1st round) Timur Khabibulin (KAZ)/Ranjeet Virali (IND) bt Jagmeet Singh (IND)/Mingkhi Talom (IND) 6-1, 6-1, Rishab Agarwal (IND)/Niki Kaliyanda (IND) bt Pramveer Singh Bajwa (IND)/Alexis Canter (GBR) 6-4, 6-4, Vijayant Malik (IND)/Sidharth Rawat (IND) bt Anand Kunal (IND)/Anvit Bendre (IND) 6-3, 1-6, 10-8.