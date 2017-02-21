The police sent the photo of one Sudhir Kumar Paul, a resident of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, requesting its counterpart there to look out for the accused and if traced, to arrest him.

Sudhir is believed to have fled the State, but is being hunted in the case involving the minor girl’s rape and illegal trafficking. The police are investigating the case under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

All the accused have been booked under POCSO that includes Mawhati legislator, Julius Dorphang currently lodged at Nongpoh jail in Ri-Bhoi district.

The police recently arrested the Manager of Marvelene Inn, Edmund Kharir. The Inn is owned by the family of Home Minister, HDR Lyngdoh and pressure is on for the Minister’s removal from his post.

Meanwhile, the victim has been able to identify another accused who exploited her. The accused is a professor and the victim could only recall his last name “Prof Roy.”

There are other persons accused in the case that the police are looking out for. Some of the accused who have not been identified properly are a businessman, an army officer and an elderly man.

The police say they have a fair hint about these persons, but they are treading cautiously so that they have a watertight case. The police have already submitted a charge sheet against Dorphang.

Additional charge sheet would be submitted soon after more evidence is gathered. Ri-Bhoi district police is going to file a charge sheet against the MLA anytime now. The victim was allegedly raped in the district too, apart from here. So a separate case is lodged against the MLA there.