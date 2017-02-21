“On their Statehood Day, my greetings to the people of Mizoram. I pray that Mizoram progresses immensely in the years to come,” Prime Minister said in a tweet.

In a letter, sent to Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, which was received today, the Union Home Minister also greeted the people of Mizoram on this momentous occasion. He said he was privileged to witness the joyous progress of Mizoram in the last 30 years and expressed hope that Mizoram would progress further and people would be active partners in the developmental journey of the State.

After the signing of the Peace Accord, the Memorandum of Settlement in 1986, which ended two decades of strife; Mizoram became the 23rd State of the Union of India on February 20, 1987.