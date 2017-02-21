His name was proposed by the new leader of DAN Legislature Party Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu at the DAN Legislature Party meeting today and was unanimously accepted by the legislators.

Dr Shurhozelie occupied the post till date which is of the status of a Cabinet Minister.

In his farewell speech today at the Banquet Hall in Kohima, Zeliang went on to narrate how after attempts to destabilise his Government failed, some people started to raise issues pertaining to the functioning of his department, Food & Civil Supplies.

He recalled how he was able to implement National Food Security Act last June to ensure that the right amount of food grains reaches the targeted beneficiaries without any pilferages whatsoever, and also made the whole process transparent by listing the names of beneficiaries in the open.

Terming the elections to the urban local bodies “the ultimate issue”, he said, “What was supposed to be a social movement took strange directions when politically-vested interests started to steer the movement. Mobocracy took over resulting in loss of precious lives, razing of several Government properties and innocent public held to ransom as bandhs and restriction of movement were imposed.”