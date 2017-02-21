Rakesh Kumar, Executive Director, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) said that under the NER Textiles Promotion Scheme of Ministry of Textiles, EPCH has projected capacity enhancement, skill development and marketing and increase of employment opportunities of the Northeastern region by providing a platform to the products being manufactured by artisans, craftsmen and entrepreneurs at IHGF Delhi Fair Spring 2017.

NE is known for abundant natural materials such as cane, bamboo, timber, clay, natural fiber and land of craftsmen whose unique skills have passed down through generations and have incorporated modern eco-friendly technologies to appeal to the contemporary consumers.

Twenty six participants from NE States like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Sikkim as well as the region’s organisations like North Eastern Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corpn and Cane and Bamboo Technology Centre, Assam are displaying cane and bamboo-based basketry, lamp shades, gift items, decorative and utility products as well as furniture, cushion covers, table runners and table accessories, artistic textiles, ethnic apparel, shawls and stoles.

Buyers from different countries have been visiting the theme pavilion of NE set up in the fair which came to an end on Monday. – PTI