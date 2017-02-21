AICC general secretary Dr CP Joshi accompanied by State Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, Deputy CM Gaikhangam and MPCC president TN Haokip released the 21-page manifesto at Congress Bhavan here this evening.

Congress MLAs and candidates for the ensuing Assembly election attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Ibobi claimed that most of the commitment his party made in last Assembly polls in 2012 have been fulfilled. Some of the incomplete ones including the irrigation projects are almost ready for inauguration, he added.

If voted to power again, the Congress will ensure constitutional safeguards for territorial integrity of Manipur, strive for removal of AFSPA from remaining parts of the State and provide employment to three lakh educated unemployed youths through skill development in five years time. A Manipur start up policy will be taken up on priority basis, Ibobi added.

We will also provide drinking water to all households in the State by 2022 besides providing free Wi-fi internet connectivity in Imphal Municipal area and further expand it to other towns.

He charged the Centre of doing “politics” over the proposed setting up of National Sports University in the State.