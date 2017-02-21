

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu attending the Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day function in Itanagar on Monday. – UB Photos Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu attending the Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day function in Itanagar on Monday. – UB Photos

Addressing a big gathering on the occasion of 31st Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh here at Indira Gandhi Park, the Union Minister alleged that Northeastern region, including Arunachal Pradesh, could not develop at par with rest of the country even after 60 years of Independence as successive governments did not pay proper attention to the region.

Citing that the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA Government had created the independent Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for the region, Singh said since then the region got a “new direction” in terms of its development.

He added that the present government has rechristened the Look East policy as ‘Act East’ policy to fast-track development in the region.

The Home Minister further said that the Centre was keen on development of the strategically located border State of Arunachal Pradesh and assured full support to the State for its all round development.

Asserting that there was no dearth of fund for Arunachal’s development, Singh said, “There must be perfect transparency so that no one gets the chance to raise fingers. I would like to call upon the State Ministers and officers to extend helping hand to the young Chief Minister to bring the State on the path to development speedily.”

In an obvious reference to protracted boundary dispute between China and India involving Arunachal Pradesh, he said that the bilateral relations between the two Asian giants improved considerably and they were involved in bilateral trade worth US dollar 70 billion.

The Union Minister also announced that civil flights will soon start operating from the newly developed Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, in his address, called upon all concerned to “unite” and take Arunachal Pradesh on the path to development. He cautioned that the dreams for a developed Arunachal will remain elusive in case of any attempt to create division in the State in the name of caste, creed or religion.

In his speech, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that despite having huge natural resources, Arunachal was still lagging behind and could not convert those resources into revenue due to lack of “good” policies over the years.

Khandu vowed that all Central schemes will be implemented in the State with total transparency. “We are here for public service and my efforts will be to minimise corruption as per the directives of the Prime Minister,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his plea for a special Central package for infrastructure development in the State’s border areas. Earlier, Rajnath Singh presented the State awards comprising gold and silver medals to the persons from diverse fields including government officials and policemen for their outstanding performances in their chosen fields.