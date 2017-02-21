Many ex-servicemen, war widows and their wards attended the rally and benefited from the arrangements made by the organiser, HQ 51 Sub Area.

Addressing the ex-servicemen and their dependants, Major General Anil Kumar Jha, General Officer Commanding, 51 Sub Area, spelt out the facilities extended to them by both the Central and State governments.

Cmde (retd) KC Choudhury, Director of Rajyik Sainik Board, also addressed the gathering.

Medical camps were organised on the occasion and financial assistance to veer naris/war widows/deserving cases was provided, said an official statement today.