The food distribution charity started from the Shraddhanjali Kanan on RGB Road and packed food items were distributed to the kids employed in nearby paan stalls, rickshawpullers and small store owners there. The next stop was Hanuman Mandir, Lachit Nagar where food packets were distributed among the ragpickers, beggars, policemen and small store owners.

RJ Aaliya of Big FM 92.7 joined the noble initiative and went live on Facebook to record the event. Guwahati Foodie also joined the initiative.

Shanker Chetri said, “It was a great feeling to spread love and happiness among the needy people.”