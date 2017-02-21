It was decided to organise SiX, as an Architectural Festival every two years. Also, every three months from now on, there will be events aimed at generating architectural awareness in and around Guwahati.

Various initiatives that could be taken up in this regard were deliberated upon during the course of the roundtable. These included public-oriented interactive sessions on architecture and the built-environment, programmes to mentor and guide school and college students on architecture and design, and cataloguing significant architectural projects across the State.

SiX, a voluntary group of architects, is working with dedication towards setting up a much-required platform for architectural discourse in the public realm.