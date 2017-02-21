Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Feb 20 - In view of the forthcoming Shivaratri festival on February 24 and 25, the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department has made special arrangements for devotees to attend the festival on the Umananda Temple in the middle of the Brahmaputra.
“Seven IWT vessels will be provided from Kacharighat from 4 am to 6 pm on February 24 and 25. A riverside cleaning drive was also conducted on the south bank of the Brahmaputra at Vivekananda Kendra point by the IWT Directorate on Sunday.
All safety and rescue arrangements will be provided in association with State Disaster Response Force,” an official release said.
Thousands of pilgrims visit the Umananda shrine during Shivaratri.