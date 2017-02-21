“Seven IWT vessels will be provided from Kacharighat from 4 am to 6 pm on February 24 and 25. A riverside cleaning drive was also conducted on the south bank of the Brahmaputra at Vivekananda Kendra point by the IWT Directorate on Sunday.

All safety and rescue arrangements will be provided in association with State Disaster Response Force,” an official release said.

Thousands of pilgrims visit the Umananda shrine during Shivaratri.