The performances included a Kuchipudi performance by T Reddi Lakshmi from New Delhi, Odissi by Anouk Tran Thanh from France and Nanae Kezuka from Japan, Balinese dance by Brahma Kumaris Denpasar from Indonesia, Kathak by Vijay Srivastava and group from Guwahati and Aji Lamu by Monpa community dancers from Arunachal Pradesh.

The classical dance extravaganza organised by Kalpa, a society for promotion of literature, art, culture and social harmony, is an annual classical dance event to exhibit the wide range of classical dance forms together on one platform.

The event is an annual feature by Kalpa society and is supported by the Oil India Limited; Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India; Department of Cultural Affairs, Govt of Assam; Sangeet Natak Akademi; North-East Centre; State Bank of India; Apex Bank; Assam Gramin Vikash Bank; My Taxi; 92.7 Big FM; Smart Tank and Life’s Purple. This year, PIDF has been hosted in association with IIT Guwahati.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Gautam Biswas, Director IITG said, “Dance is the dormant language of the soul. It gets blended with the ecstasy of the mind synchronised with the movements of the body entailing a musical ambience. The Pragjyoti Festival is a great effort to promote the eternal aesthetics of dance to a greater height through its connoisseurs.”

T Reddi Lakshmi from New Delhi, who performed Kuchipudi, is one of the established dancers among the present generation of dancers. “For me, Kuchipudi is just not my passion but my way of living and the reason of existence,” the noted Kuchipudi exponent said.

The graceful duo of Anouk Tran Thanh from France and Nanae Kezuka from Japan who presented an Odissi repertoire, won the hearts of the audience with their power-packed performance and perfect hand and feet movements.

Another highlight of the day was the Aji Lamu performance by dancers from the Monpa community of Arunachal Pradesh. Aji Lamu is a folk dance that has existed since time immemorial among the Monpa tribe.