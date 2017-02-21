

The induction training programme in progress. – UB Photos

Dr M Angamuthu, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, participated as the chief guest in the training programme. He called for practical and fruitful training for the employees of various departments.

Before that, Anjan Chakraborty, Director of the Assam Administrative Staff College here, formally inaugurated the training programme. In his inaugural speech, Chakraborty asked the trainees to serve the State as well as the people with a positive attitude.

Dr UC Bora, retired IAS officer and programme coordinator, addressed the trainees and asked them to work in their respective offices with commitment.

The training programme has been organised jointly by the Department of Personnel and Training of the Government of India and the Assam Administrative Staff College. It will continue till March 3. The total number of participants is about 50.