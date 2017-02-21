

Academician Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury with other dignitaries at the launch of the ‘first look’ of the upcoming feature film Aei Maatite at Guwahati Press Club on Monday. – AT Photo Academician Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury with other dignitaries at the launch of the ‘first look’ of the upcoming feature film Aei Maatite at Guwahati Press Club on Monday. – AT Photo

Renowned lyricist-poet, former Pro Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University and Aei Maatite’s actor Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury released the ‘first look’.

Director of the film Dr Sitanath Lahkar and senior DI colourist from Bollywood Sujit Borah were also present at the function, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Choudhury said, “Witch hunting is a serious problem of our State. We all have to fight collectively against this menace, which is based on superstition. I am really happy to be part of Aei Maatite because this socially relevant film is sincerely trying to make people aware about the problem.”

Dr Choudhury has acted in the film and has portrayed a very important character.

Borah said, “Witch hunting is a serious problem of our society and we need to take urgent steps to aware people. I believe Aei Maatite will play a significant role in this direction.”

The film is based on director Dr Lahkar’s adaptation of his famous stage play Tamasaa on the burning problem of witch hunting.

The story, screenplay, dialogues and lyrics have also been penned by Dr Lahkar, who is also a retired principal of Cotton College.

Commenting on the ‘first look’ launch, Dr Lahkar said, “After spending more than two years in realising the project, Aei Maatite is now ready and it will hit the screens soon.”

Angeekar Films recently received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (Censor Board) for Aei Maatite without any cut or modification. The film received U/A certificate.