The meeting presided over by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was attended by State Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, RGI Sri Sailesh and other top officials.

While the Chief Minister declined to comment much about the meeting, he said that they reviewed the implementation of the NRC with the Home Ministry officials. “The State Government has no direct role to play as the issue is a Central subject and that is why, we do not wish to comment much,” he said.

Sources said that the meeting was highly fruitful as certain finer points pertaining to implementation of the NRC was clarified and the RGI officials also got a clear view of the State Government’s thinking.

As reported, the Supreme Court judges Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman on February 14 held a chamber hearing on the NRC matter. Sources said the apex court assessed the fund requirement and directed the Centre’s counsel to expedite the release of funds, which has been flagged as crucial by the State Nodal Officer for continuation of the NRC update process.

At the last hearing, the Supreme Court division bench was told that the total estimated cost for the project was Rs 908 crore, of which the Centre has given Rs 307 crore and is going to release another tranche of Rs 100 crore, while the Assam Government has given Rs 130 crore as loan. The Nodal Officer is yet to receive the balance amount of Rs 501 crore minus the State’s loan, the court was informed.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry’s representative has submitted its response regarding the fencing works along the Indo-Bangladesh border in a sealed cover, which is also expected to be taken up during the next hearing on March 8. At the last hearing, the bench while remarking that no concrete proposal was submitted has asked the MHA to submit a project report today but not in the form of an affidavit.

As reported, the division bench last Tuesday expressed its ‘strongest displeasure’ over the manner in which the fencing work along the Indo-Bangladesh border was progressing, asking the Ministry of Home Affairs to furnish all the details in the court.