Jaishankar, who served as the Indian envoy to China from 2009 to 2013, the longest tenure by an Indian diplomat in Beijing, will begin his visit tomorrow by meeting State Councillor Yang Jiechi, Beijing’s Special Representative for India-China border talks, official sources told PTI.

In the Chinese official hierarchy, the State Councillor of the ruling Communist Party of China is regarded as the top diplomat functioning directly under the country’s leadership. – PTI