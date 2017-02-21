The ATEPFO has drawn up a list of around 175 defaulter gardens, which have pending dues to the tune of around Rs 75 crore.

Orders have been already issued to the Assistant PF Commissioner of Golaghat to initiate FIRs against the defaulting gardens under his jurisdiction. “The process has already begun. We are starting with Golaghat. FIRs will be lodged against most the gardens by this month end,” sources told this newspaper.

Sources said the BJP-led State government has taken a stern view against the lapses on the part of the garden managements, particularly those relating to labour welfare and has been prodding the regulators to initiate quick and prompt action.

Labour & Tea Tribes Welfare Minister Pallab Lochan Das had recently informed the Assembly that managements of altogether 227 tea gardens have not cleared the provident funds and 119 gardens have not cleared the gratuity amounts to workers.

However, sources said the figures include even those gardens which have dues pending for periods like 15 days or one month.

The ATEPFO is initially looking at the chronic defaulters, those who have accumulated dues for over six months.

So far, fifteen FIRs have been lodged against defaulting gardens and 35 cases are under criminal prosecution.

Bakijai proceedings have been launched against 119 tea gardens, under which the defaulting amounts are being recovered by District Collectors.

In fact, even the Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL) is not being spared.

Four gardens in Cachar belonging to the ATCL are likely to be attached soon, the sources said.

Three other defaulting gardens have been already attached.