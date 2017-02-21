Deputy Commissioner of Police Ishwar Singh identified the accused by his first name, Jhandal. He is 23 years old.

The accused, who worked as a part-time cleaner at some pubs and restaurants in Hauz Khas village, was identified from CCTV footage.

Singh said the accused was nabbed early on Tuesday from Arjun Nagar, where he lived in a slum.

Jhandal snatched the victim's iPhone to prevent her from calling the police and also Rs 600 after he committed the crime. The phone has been recovered.

Jhandal told police that he had consumed liquor that night and spotted the woman and her friend waiting for an auto-rickshaw.

Police said the 24-year-old woman had visited a Hauz Khas pub with friends on Saturday night. She was walking alone to her residence when the accused offered her a ride home, police said. He led her to an isolated stretch in an adjoining park and assaulted her twice and threatened to kill her if she approached police.

The woman, police said, hit the accused with a stone before escaping from the spot. She later approached a police patrol.