In an FIR lodged in the TMC campus police outpost, against the accused security guard, the chief secretary of the North Assam Handicapped Association, Utpal Bhuyan alleged that on February 16 evening, a physically-disabled person Abdul Jabbar of Keherukhunda area under Dhekiajuli Police station admitted his wife at the TMCH for a delivery case.

At night, Abdul Jabbar went out for purchasing medicine while he was halted by the security guards at the entrance gate. The security guards allegedly first asked for money from the victim and as he refused to give the same, they started assaulted him severely and looted all the money that he possessed with him.

“The security guards even threatened the victim that they will kill him, if he informed the matter to others,” mentioned the FIR demanding that the police and the TMCH authority to identify the accused without any delay and give exemplary punishment, otherwise they would stage a protest programme at the hospital campus.