“The denizens of this city are faced with the problem of traffic congestion which has burgeoned since the commencement of the broadgauge train services. This is adding to the woes of the people, particularly patients, office and school-goers in reaching their destinations on time. Since the city scape is a narrow one, flyovers on strategic locations across the city is the immediate and plausible solution, said Suman Biswas, president of the NGO, to this correspondent.

Biswas said that three designs of flyovers will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministry of Road and Surface Transport, Chief Minister of Assam and PWD Minister of the State to take necessary steps for implementation. “The NGO has 25 members who are reputed and registered engineers. Parikshit Dutta Choudhury, a registered civil engineer of Silchar Municipal Board and also the assistant general secretary of the NGO has designed the blueprints of the flyover which would be sent to the concerned authorities for appraisal. The designs were made based on the observations of a survey we conducted since September 2016,” Biswas maintained.

Elaborating further on their proposal, Parikshit Dutta Choudhury said “we found that one of the locations for the approach of the flyover could be at Narsingtola point stretching up to Rangirkhari point via Premtola and Hospital Road. The total length of the bridge will be 1500 meters and shall connect Ambikapatty and Radha Madhav road as well. The other location which was observed during the survey was from railway station at Tarapur to India Club point measuring 800 meters followed by the option for a flyover starting from Sadarghat point to Park Road measuring 540 meters. Each of the options is single lane with 10 meters of width.”