Participating in the open session of the conference today veteran journalist Haidar Hussain and Gandhian scholar Hem Bhai caught serious attention of the youths and elderly citizens of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and many other religious communities who assembled at Azanpir Dargah for spiritual learning.

The Dargah reminds everyone about the noble sacrifice and devotion of great Sufi saint Ajan Fakir who descended from Baghdad in the 17th century and settled at Soraguri Sapori of Dikhowmukh area in the district to reform, reinforce and stabilise Islam and to unify the indigenous people in the Brahmaputra valley.

Along with prayers, pragmatic lectures on Ajan Pir’s religious philosophy and universal brotherhood and the competition in the singing of zikir were included in the two-day agenda.

“Thousands of Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and few other communities today assembled here to be part of the spiritual conference. Many participants of our Hindu brothers and sisters won prizes in zikir competition. The programme will spread the message of unity and peace among the citizens of different religions, culture and geographically different areas,” said Nekib Ahmed, one of the joint secretaries of Ajanpir Dargah Managing Committee.