According to a release signed by Hemanta Changmai and Rajiv Chetia, the president and secretary of the Sivasagar unit of the All Assam Civic Bodies Workers Federation here, the civic workers have decided to stage demonstrations in front of the Sivasagar Municipality Board office for five days demanding immediate release of their last 16 months salaries besides other demands. Non-release of their salaries have led their families to dire straits and the workers bodies have appealed to the public to support their cause in rallies to be held on February 21.

As a part of their agitation, the workers bodies had already sent memoranda to the Chief Minister, the Finance Minister and the Minister in charge of Local Self Governments on February 17. On February 18, the workers bodies organised regional meetings as a campaign to raise awareness of the general public.

The Federation will hold a State-level convention in Guwahati of the workers bodies representatives, leaders of political parties, intellectuals and workers’ unions on February 26 and in the event of non-fulfillment of their demands, the Federation will resort to complete shutdown of works for an indefinite period.