ANN Service
SIVASAGAR, Feb 19 - The All Assam Civic Bodies Workers’ Federation is launching its next phase of agitation from February 21 to 25 against the non-fulfillment of their demands inter-alia provincialisation of civic bodies workers and employees on the basis of a 2013 Cabinet decision to move a bill in this context, regularisation of jobs of muster roll workers, fixed pay and contractual workers, release of un-paid salaries up to 50 months of workers, devolution of funds as per provisions of PRI Act 1992 & 1993 etc.
According to a release signed by Hemanta Changmai and Rajiv Chetia, the president and secretary of the Sivasagar unit of the All Assam Civic Bodies Workers Federation here, the civic workers have decided to stage demonstrations in front of the Sivasagar Municipality Board office for five days demanding immediate release of their last 16 months salaries besides other demands. Non-release of their salaries have led their families to dire straits and the workers bodies have appealed to the public to support their cause in rallies to be held on February 21.
As a part of their agitation, the workers bodies had already sent memoranda to the Chief Minister, the Finance Minister and the Minister in charge of Local Self Governments on February 17. On February 18, the workers bodies organised regional meetings as a campaign to raise awareness of the general public.
The Federation will hold a State-level convention in Guwahati of the workers bodies representatives, leaders of political parties, intellectuals and workers’ unions on February 26 and in the event of non-fulfillment of their demands, the Federation will resort to complete shutdown of works for an indefinite period.