



The incident at Snehalata Apartment opposite Link Road triggered mixed reactions of quest and panic among the citizens who gathered in large numbers outside the apartment. Soon, a police team along with fire fighters and SDRF personnel reached the spot to plan the rescue operation.

However, after a prolonged battle for two hours, two locals – Bishambar Das, a vegetable vendor and Manna Barbhuiya, a trader – braved the odds and rescued the boy. The boy identified as Ankit Paul, son of Nirmal Kanti Paul and a resident of Jamunamukh in Nagaon district, came to stay at his aunt Shipra Paul’s residence in the apartment a week ago.

After being rescued, Ankit, who looked seemingly unfazed about the developments, said, “I was annoyed with my aunt’s behaviour.” On the other hand, Shipra Paul told media persons that there was no tiff with Ankit. “Since his arrival here we have had a nice time with him. But while I was talking to his mother over phone on Saturday morning, Ankit lost his cool and left the room to climb the stairs towards the terrace.”

The boy was later taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a check-up. His father has been informed and he is likely to reach Silchar soon.