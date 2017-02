Squash c’ship concludes

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 19 - The 2nd All Guwahati Open Squash Championship concluded in the squash complex at the RG Baruah Sports Complex here today. Result: Boys U-13: Abhigyan Debamishra, 2nd Sujal Pathak, 3rd Abhyuday Bhalla. Boys U-17: Aadarsh Alec Stephen, 2nd Aadish Jain, 3rd Gaurav Dhoot. Boys U-19: Abhijit Das, 2nd Dikshanta DK, 3rd Shaashwat Agrawal. Boys above 19 years: Jaya Singh, 2nd Ravi Panjiyar, 3rd Shubham Bafna. Above 35 years: Ankur Rahman, 2nd Ravi Raj, 3rd Jitamrit Barua. Girls open catagory: Hresha Patil, 2nd Surabhi Das, 3rd Priyanka Das.