Put in to bat, City Cricket Club could only manage 133 before being bundled out in 35 overs. Raj Agarwal scored 36 runs while Amit Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 16 runs in his five overs.

In reply, NFRSA eased past the target losing three wickets in 23.1 overs. Chandan Rawat top scored for his side with an unbeaten 37 off 38 deliveries.

Brief scores: City Cricket Club 133 in 35 overs (Raj Agarwal 36, Rahul Hazarika 25, Jyotiaditya Chetia 15; Amit Yadav 3/16, Akash Chetri 2/19). NFRSA 137/3 in 23.1 overs (Chandan Rawat 37 n.o, Neeraj Tiwari 31, Swarupam Purkayastha 25; Raj Agarwal 1/16, Chanradeep Das 1/21, Nipon Deka 1/22).

Today’s match: 2nd semifinal – GTC vs Maharan AC.