The World Ranking Tournament for Men of the International Tennis Federation will get underway at the Jorhat Tennis Club tomorrow. Dr RP Meena, Inspector General of Police, Eastern Range, Jorhat will inaugurate the tournament, stated a press release.

The eight players who qualified for the main draw are Vijayant Malik (Ind), Tejas Chaukulkar (Ind), Kunal Anand (Ind), Siddharth Vishwakarma (Ind), Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam (Ind), Anirudh Chandrasekar (Ind), Alexis Canter (GBR) and Adriaan De Jager (NED).

Results: Vijayant Malik (Ind) bt Tarun Anirudh Chilakalapudi (Ind) 6-1, 6-1; Tejas Chaukulkar (Ind) bt Jayesh Pungliya (Ind) 6-4, 6-1; Kunal Anand (Ind) bt Suraj R Prabodh (Ind) 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Siddharth Vishwakarma (Ind) bt Anurag Nenwani (Ind) 6-0, 6-0; Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam (Ind) bt Paramveer Singh Bajwa (Ind) 6-3, 6-4; Anirudh Chandrasekar (Ind) bt Lawrence Bataljin (AUS) 6-1, 1-6, 6-1; Alexis Canter (GBR) bt Ansu Bhuyan (Ind) 6-3, 6-1; Adriaan De Jager (NED) bt Qamar Faisal (Ind) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.