The Central Government has also given due emphasis on mass immunisation programme for the children to reduce the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in the country, he said after launching Rotavirus vaccination drive at Prajna Bhavan here on Saturday. With the launching of Rotavirus, the number of vaccines has risen from eight to 11”, he pointed out.

Asserting that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that India is maternal Tetanus-free country, Nadda said the government is working on a mission – healthy mother, healthy child and healthy India.

“There is no dearth of fund when it comes to implementation of healthcare schemes. The budgetary outlay has been increased by 24 per cent to ensure fund flow in different healthcare schemes”, he said.

Referring to the State Government’s demand for allocation of Rs 20 crore for development of Regional Cancer Institute at Agartala, the Union Minister said, “If the State Government seeks Rs 20 crore, I will allocate Rs 120 crore provided the work is implemented properly. Provide utilisation certificate after completion of schemes and take money from the Centre.”

State Health Minister Badal Chowdhury and senior officials of Health department were present in the programme.