“Our sources of funds are more or less certain as well as our need for expenditure,” he said. After becoming the Finance Minister, Lalsawta sought to seek a vote-on-account in 2014 and later presented a regular budget on November 11 that year.

In 2015, the Minister against sought vote-on-account on two occasions before presenting the annual budget.

Presentation of a full budget was hindered by unavailability of State annual plan outlay after scrapping of the Planning Commission and uncertainty over the funding pattern of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). – PTI