AIZAWL, Feb 19 - Mizoram Finance Minister Lalsawta today said he was making preparations to present the State budget for 2017-18 during the Budget session of the State Assembly commencing from March 14.
“Our sources of funds are more or less certain as well as our need for expenditure,” he said. After becoming the Finance Minister, Lalsawta sought to seek a vote-on-account in 2014 and later presented a regular budget on November 11 that year.
In 2015, the Minister against sought vote-on-account on two occasions before presenting the annual budget.
Presentation of a full budget was hindered by unavailability of State annual plan outlay after scrapping of the Planning Commission and uncertainty over the funding pattern of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). – PTI