Like previous years, a four-day ‘Festival of Arunachal’ is also being organised at Indira Gandhi Park here to commemorate the Day.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will grace the inaugural programme as chief guest. Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, State Governor PB Acharya and Chief Minister Pema Khandu will also attend the Statehood Day function.

On 20th February, 1987, Arunachal had attained Statehood from its Union Territory status.