Previously, the first wife of late Kalikho Pul had demanded a CBI probe to find the actual reasons behind her husband’s suicide.

Announcing the Cabinet decision to forward Pul’s note to MHA, Government Spokesperson Bamang Felix told mediapersons here last night that after holding deliberations on the disclosure of ‘Mere Vichaar’, the Cabinet came to the consensus of forwarding the matter to a Central agency for investigation.

The contents of the 60-page note, wherein late Pul had allegedly brought corruption charges against State’s top political leaders and few judicial officers, was published in the news portal ‘The Wire’ on February 8 last. Pul had allegedly committed suicide on August 9 last year and his body was found hanging in the CM’s bungalow, which he was yet to vacate.

Seeking to clear air on the names of senior politicians as mentioned in late Pul’s note, Felix said, allegations made against all the govt functionaries by former CM in his ‘Mere Vichaar’ are “totally baseless, false and without any evidence or basis.”

Noting that since names of leaders and law officers have been mentioned in late Pul’s note, said Felix, “the Cabinet resolved, without any prejudice to the matter being subjudice in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Itanagar Capital Complex, the said note ‘Mere Vichaar’ – which is in circulation in the media, to be forwarded to Ministry of Home Affairs for investigation.”

On the demand of resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein for a free and fair investigation, another Govt Spokesperson PD Sona said, govt is of the opinion that there was no foul play in the case nor there is any evidence to substantiate the allegations.