Correspondent
CANCHIPUR, Feb 19 - Manipur should be made saleable while implementing India’s Act East Policy considering its geographical location and closeness to South East Asian countries, Dr Laishram Rajen of Manipur University’s Political Science department said on Saturday.
Making a presentation at a regional seminar on NE India and South East Asia: Historical & Cultural Relations here at MU campus, Dr Rajen, known as a China expert, suggested to import daily needed essential commodities for NE States from South East Asian countries.
Dr Rajen informed that rice is sold at around Rs 12 a kilogram (Indian currency) in neighbouring Myanmar against Rs 24-Rs 25 in Manipur. Similarly fish is sold at Rs 30 a kg against Rs 150-180 in the State. These essential commodities could be made available at Moreh, the border town of Manipur, by spending a transportation cost of around Rs 1 a kg, he added.
The ‘Act East Policy’ was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi replacing the earlier ‘Look East Policy’ at the ASEAN-India Summit in Myanmar in November 2014 and he had said his government accorded high priority to it.
The seminar was organised by MU’s Centre for Study of Social Exclusion & Inclusive Policy in collaboration with ASEAN Studies Centre, Ministry of External Affairs.