Making a presentation at a regional seminar on NE India and South East Asia: Historical & Cultural Relations here at MU campus, Dr Rajen, known as a China expert, suggested to import daily needed essential commodities for NE States from South East Asian countries.

Dr Rajen informed that rice is sold at around Rs 12 a kilogram (Indian currency) in neighbouring Myanmar against Rs 24-Rs 25 in Manipur. Similarly fish is sold at Rs 30 a kg against Rs 150-180 in the State. These essential commodities could be made available at Moreh, the border town of Manipur, by spending a transportation cost of around Rs 1 a kg, he added.

The ‘Act East Policy’ was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi replacing the earlier ‘Look East Policy’ at the ASEAN-India Summit in Myanmar in November 2014 and he had said his government accorded high priority to it.

The seminar was organised by MU’s Centre for Study of Social Exclusion & Inclusive Policy in collaboration with ASEAN Studies Centre, Ministry of External Affairs.