Liquor seized in dry Manipur

Correspondent

IMPHAL, Feb 19 - Despite being a dry State, poll-bound Manipur has been witnessing continuous seizure of large quantities of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and local made liquor. Revenue amounting to Rs 16 lakh has been collected till date. The step was taken up following the implementation of the election code of conduct on January 4. About 688 cases have been filed apart from collecting penalty of about Rs 16 lakh, said an Excise official. A 24-member special enforcement staff has also been formed to intensify the operations, he added.