Of the total, 18 participants were from Meghalaya, eight from Nagaland, four each from Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Tripura and three from Assam. The objective of the programme was to enhance the skills, knowledge and efficiency of the teachers.

The programme was organised by the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre and was held at the North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, from January 23 last month.