

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh flanked by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, BJP Manipur unit president Kh Bhabhananda and BJP MP Prahlad Patel releasing BJP Manipur vision document in Imphal on Sunday. – Photo: Correspondent

Rajnath disclosed this while addressing an intellectuals meet after releasing BJP Manipur vision document in the poll-bound State today.

Clarifying the allegation over the framework agreement signed in August 2015 between the Centre and NSCN (IM) that it may affect the territorial integrity of Manipur, Rajnath said that the territorial integrity of the Manipur will not be affected at any cost. Even the name of Manipur is not there in the agreement, he added.

Commenting on the ongoing more than three month-long economic blockade, the Home Minister informed that the Central Government has tried to resolve the blockade issue by taking up various steps including a tripartite talk, besides providing security forces to the State.

But so far there is no solution, he said, adding that India has a federal structure where law and order is a State subject. Stating that he is quite surprised why the blockade continues even after Centre’s initiatives, he alleged that it could be the result of Congress Government’s “political conspiracy.”

Appealing for healthy politics, the Union Home Minister said that election should be fought on issues such as good governance, corruption and development, etc. “We should not try to confuse the people,” he added.

Prior to his departure for Delhi, Rajnath also addressed an election rally at Thangmeiband here. It was also attended by Arunachal Pradech CM Pema Khandu, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP Manipur unit President Kh Bhabananda.