‘Continue Assamese news bulletin’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 19 - Reacting sharply to the reported news that the Assamese news bulletin of All India Radio Delhi would be discontinued, the Ahom Sena yesterday said the move amounted to grave injustice and insult to the people of Assam by the Centre. The Sena also demanded that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal make a personal intervention in the matter and ensure that the Assamese news bulletin from Delhi continues to be aired like before. “The reason given for the discontinuance is ridiculous. We also urge the Chief Minister to ensure that the vacant posts of Assamese news readers in Delhi are filled up immediately,” Ahom Sena, Kamrup district committee said in a statement.