The body of 76-year-old Sashi Bora was found at his Naamghar Path residence at Kanchan Nagar of Sunsali by a milkman this morning.

The milkman was suspicious when he saw the packet of milk delivered yesterday at the doorstep lying at the same place. When he entered the house, he found Bora’s body.

“There are injuries in the neck. Apparently, he was killed with a sharp weapon. Most likely he was killed on Friday night,” Noonmati Police Station officer-in-charge Rajib Saikia said.

There are rumours that the murder is a result of a land dispute involving Bora and a neighbour. The land dispute dates back to 2001. Police said all angles were being probed. No one has been detained so far.

Sniffer dogs were pressed into action during the day at the place of occurrence. Forensic experts also visited the place.