“Techniche has now evolved with a diverse participation through various competitive events including lectures, workshops, robotics and other exhibitions. Along with these activities of a Tech Fest, Techniche has been taking up the responsibility of significant social contribution by doing its best to bring happiness, joy and hope to those people who have almost lost their happiness in their eyes,” Divj Ranjan from team Techniche said.

Techniche organized various initiatives like Wake up and Vote and Pragati that call for the betterment of society. Continuing the initiative taken during Techniche 2015, Team Techniche has re-launched ‘Pragati to improve living conditions and standards of rural and underdeveloped areas.

“There are a few villages near Guwahati where the people do not even have most of the basic amenities. So observing these problems faced by the common problem, Techniche re-launched

Pragati on January 26 to help these people develop by arranging teaching facilities for students in their respective schools and have a campaign regarding cashless transactions and banks are ready to open their accounts to help them move towards digital India,” he said.

Some such villages are Lathiya Bagicha, Hajo Dolibari, Dadara and Singimari.

As part of ‘Pragati’, ‘Siksha’ has already started to serve the basic education needs of the children in government schools of Lathiya Bagicha on January 28 and SBSKR at Hajo on February 11. A survey regarding the people who are living in those villages is also being done.

On February 18, a workshop was organized on ‘cashless India’ for promoting cashless transactions for the people living in village Singimari. Students of Ramsaraswati Academy were also taught elementary subjects for developing their general knowledge and aptitude.