The meeting was presided over by Dr Banikanta Sarma, retired Professor of Modern Languages, Gauhati University and president of Sabita Sabha.

Dr Sarma in his speech referred to the abnormal rise in atmospheric temperature during the last 100 years from 1906, and said that a rise of .98 degree had been recorded during the period, and more crucially, the growth of temperature had been higher during the last 50 years than in the previous 50 years of the past century.

He apprehended that if the Earth’s temperature keeps rising, mankind might witness a temperature rise of two degrees by 2050 unless drastic measures are taken universally and individually right from now.

The function was held on the occasion of presentation of stipendiary awards instituted in memory of eminent geologist Uddhab Krishna Bardoloi. The memorial trust has, during the last few years, been awarding cash awards to the best graduate students of geology from Gauhati University.

This year’s award was presented to Julie Dutta, who secured highest mark in Geology in the last Degree examination from Arya Vidyapeeth College.

DN Chakravartty, former president of Sabita Sabha, in his speech, said that the industrial revolution triggered by modern technological advancements led to a kind of Frankenstein which is now threatening mankind with annihilation in the form of global warming.

The Principal of the college Dr Gyanashree Sarma, besides Susen Sarma, Hem Sarma and Dr Hrishikesh Baruah also addressed the meeting.

Earlier, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, secretary of Sabita Sabha, dwelt on the activities of the Sabha and referred to the contributions made by Late Uddhab Krishna Bardoloi towards the cause of geological research in the country.