The camp was held at the Community Centre, Bhagawati Para from 9.30 am to 2 pm where a team of doctors led by Dr Subrata Sarma, Joint Director, Health Services, Barpeta district, and assisted by Dr Sudhin Patgiri, Dr Prabhat Sarma and Dr Sabol Das, fully equipped with mobile medical vans and supporting staff, conducted the camp and extended medical treatment to over 150 people for various ailments.

While the medical check-up was going on inside the community centre, Adiyar Day was celebrated and a public meeting organized side by side in the outside, which was presided over by Satish Chandra Sarma, president, Bhagawati Para Gaon Parichalana Samiti.

Dr Jagannath Patgiri, president, Jyoti TOS group and Principal of Chandraprabha Saikiani Academy, explained the purpose of the meeting and the significance of February 17 as Adiyar Day.

Jatindra Nath Patowary, president, TOS Assam region, elaborated how Colonel Still Henry Olcot and Madam Blavatsky, co-founder of Theosophical Society in New York in 1875, had come first to London and then to Mumbai on February 16, 1879 and established the headquarters there. Subsequently the HQ was shifted to Adiyar situated at 6 km from Madras (Chennai).

Anil Kumar Barua, secretary, TOS Assam region, also deliberated on the subject of theosophy and emphasized how one could live theosophy by extending service to all.

Kishore Kumar Das, secretary, Jyoti TOS group and Vice-Principal of Chandraprabha Saikiani Academy, and Harogovinda Sarma, secretary, Senior Citizens’ Association, distributed the souvenir.