



The car rally was flagged off with a motive to raise funds for building the infrastructure of Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan at Dadara on the city outskirts.

Anupam Deka with his navigator Abhijit Gogoi was awarded the first prize of Rs 51,000, while Saurabh Marda with his navigator Gaurav Marda and co-driver Pratik Binnani, and Deepak Prithany with his navigator Pawan Prithany and co-driver Mukesh Prithany were awarded the second and third prizes of Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000 respectively. Dolly Rani Das with her navigator Mayuri Sonowal, and Priyanka Barua with her navigator Pallabita Bora, were awarded with cash prizes of Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000 respectively for scoring the highest points in the ‘Lady Participants’ category.

Apart from this, gift vouchers worth Rs 3,100 each were presented to participants in the ‘Best Dressed Team’ category, ‘Most Energetic Team’ category and the team for submitting the ‘Best Selfie’ clicked at the event and uploading it in the Facebook page of driFTErs.

The technical aspects of the rally, which combined the thrill of winning and entertainment to create a great experience that attracted amateurs and professionals alike, was taken care of by the North East Motor Sports Association (NEMA) and has been approved by the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI), a national body which organises rallies on a national level. The event has been supported by Audi as the title sponsor, with Amrit Cement as associate sponsor, and powered by Intech.

Speaking on the event, Parveen Goyal, Chairman, Guwahati Round Table 235 said, “We are thrilled and overwhelmed with the response we got from the people of this city. The participants had a great time at the Time Speed Distance Rally and also had fun time at the post-rally lunch party at the hotel. All funds raised through this event will be used to make classrooms at Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Dadara.”

Guwahati Round Table 235, with its present 20 members, adopted Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan school in Dadara for development under Round Table India’s flagship ‘Freedom Through Education’ project in February last year. The planned school building, having a total construction area of 10,500 square feet, will be constructed in four stages with an expected outlay of Rs 80 lakh. The driFTErs will help fund the development of the third phase of construction of the school.