“When the news came in September (last year) that terrorists attacked an Army camp (in Uri) and killed 17 jawans, an emergency meeting was convened in which the Prime Minister, Defence Minister and I, along with officers, took part. A firm decision was taken that a surgical strike will be carried out,” Singh said here.

Indian Special Forces carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launchpads along the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the intervening night of September 28 and 29. The Army had said “significant casualties” were inflicted on the terrorists and their supporters in the strikes.

The surgical strikes were carried out 11 days after the terror attack on the army camp in Uri in Kashmir.

“Through the surgical strike, we have given out a message to the world that we are not weak but a strong nation,” the Home Minister said while addressing a programme here. – PTI