A team of Home department has been entrusted with the job of preparing the report, which is expected to be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) within this week.

Sources told The Assam Tribune that the report, apart from detailing about what led to the Goalpara incident, would also seek approval from the MHA for introducing a series of reforms in the FTs. The report will also distinguish between the sensitive FTs and the very sensitive ones, based on which the preventive security measures would be devised.

“The report is being prepared based on the report from the security agencies, including police and the civil administration,” sources pointed out, adding that bringing closely located FTs under one roof and installation of close circuit television cameras in the very sensitive ones are certainly under consideration.

Further, quoting intelligence reports, sources said that there are groups trying to destabilise the process of detection and deportation of foreigners, which gained momentum of late.

“Ever since (2015) the number of FTs has been increased from 36 to 100, there has been a rise in disposal of cases across the State. This might have upset certain sections. The government will act tough on such elements,” sources asserted.

On the functioning of the FTs, sources further said that the government is contemplating to retain the members of the FTs only on performance basis.

“We have received formal complaints from people about certain members indulging in unfair activities and even taking monetary favours. All these factors will be taken into account before giving them another stint,” sources added.