Speaking at an awareness campaign billed ‘Organ Donation’, the Hyderabad-based transplant expert stated that if the consent is given, one brain dead person can change the lives of seven to eight persons by donating various organs of the body.

“Brain dead people are the ideal donors. The faster we realise the fact, the better it would be for us,” Dr Sahariah said, adding, “brain dead criteria are not very simple and strict laid down criteria to diagnose brain death. An independent panel of doctors is called in to certify brain dead.”

In India, roughly 6,000 people die daily waiting for organ transplant, Dr Sahariah said, while deliberating on the issue at the function organised jointly by the Collective Action on Research and Development (CARD) and North East Care Foundation.

He said that while Spain leads the chart of organ donation with 30 to 35 donations per million population (PMP), India is almost at the rock bottom with just 0.5 PMP.