As many as 69 Assembly constituencies in the Yadav heartland, considered crucial for the ruling Samajwadi Party in the state, went to the polls in this phase.

“Turnout of voters was 61.16 per cent when polling drew to a close at 5 PM,” UP Chief Electoral Officer T Venkatesh said.

He said the exercise was held by and large peacefully in this phase, adding that tight security arrangements were put in place at all the 25,603 polling booths.

In the 2012 Assembly and 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout in these areas was 59.96 and 58.43 per cent respectively.

The polling percentage was 64.2 in the first phase of the ongoing election and a little over 65 in the second phase. – PTI