Highly placed official sources told The Assam Tribune that in addition to development of infrastructure, overall development of the people living along the international border is vital for better border management. The allocation for the programme is being hiked with every passing year and in the current financial year, the total allocation was around Rs 3,900 crore, of which, around Rs 1,800 crore was allocated to the northeastern states having international border.

Sources revealed that road infrastructure holds the key for better border management and that is why, stress has been given on improving the road condition along the international border areas. As road communication along the international border with China, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, is in poor shape, stress has been given on construction of new roads in the area.

In addition to roads, due importance is also given on areas like health care, education, etc., of the people living near the international border areas as the government feels that overall development of the people is a must for better border management. Importance is also being given on electrification. Apart from the government schemes, the border guarding forces also carry out community development programmes including arranging health camps for the benefit of the people as it is vital to get full support and cooperation of the local people to guard the country’s frontiers.

Sources said that the funds allocated under the programme are released by the Border Management wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The districts having international border formulate the schemes as per the local needs and send it to the concerned state government. The state, in turn, sends the same to the Border Management wing of the MHA, where an inter-departmental team reviews the proposals before allocating the funds.

The programme was launched 1986-87 for balanced development of border areas of States bordering Pakistan – Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan. During the Eighth Plan, the programme was revamped and its coverage was extended to the States on the eastern border with Bangladesh. In the Ninth Plan period, the programme has been extended to all the land borders in response to the demands of the state governments and the MHA. Thus, in 1997-98, the BADP was extended to states bordering Myanmar. In 1998-99, the states bordering China were included under the programme and from 1999-2000, the programme was further extended to include the states bordering Nepal and Bhutan also.

Meanwhile, commenting on the position of guarding the international borders with northeastern states, sources said there is no problem with Bhutan and SSB personnel are entrusted with the responsibility of guarding the border. As no militant outfit has strong bases in Bhutan any more, only a few incidents of militant movement through the border is reported.

The MHA has already directed the concerned agencies to expedite the process of construction of border roads and fencing along the border with Bangladesh, while the MHA is examining different possibilities of improving guarding of the international riverine border, which is now considered most vulnerable.

India is trying to improve infrastructure along the border with China and new advanced landing grounds and helipads are coming up in the border areas, while stress is also given on construction of new roads and improvement of the condition of the new roads.