



However, Deori, refuting the allegations today lodged an FIR with the Morigaon police and claimed that it was an attempt to malign his image and destroy his political career by his rivals. Deori claimed that the ‘man in the video was not him’.

“If forensic examination proves me wrong, I would not hesitate to call it a day in politics,” the BJP legislator said, adding he will take up the matter with the party leadership as well.