Earlier, Zeliang had informed about his decision to resign in a letter to all the members of the Naga People’s Front Legislature Party and Democratic Alliance of Nagaland before submitting his resignation letter to the Governor. He has also called an emergency meeting of the NPF Legislature Party at the State Banquet Hall at 10 am tomorrow to elect a consensus leader to succeed him.

Zeliang has convened another meeting of DAN Legislature Party at 11 am at the same venue and requested all the members to attend the meetings to select a consensus leader to ensure smooth transition of office and to provide best governance to the people of Nagaland.

Meanwhile, hectic parleys were on in Kohima till the time of filing this report to select Zeliang’s successor. It was not clear as to who will succeed him as conflicting reports were doing the rounds.

The Governor assured a delegation of the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee, which met him at Raj Bhavan today afternoon, that Zeliang has to honour his own words seeking two-three days time to resign from his post and that a positive step will be taken by the Chief Minister keeping in tune with the people’s demand.

While expressing hope that a smooth transition of office of the Chief Minister will take place very soon, Acharya appealed to the delegation to exercise maximum restraint and efficiently manage the people whose voice they represent.

However, the NTAC Kohima informed all concerned to be prepared for any eventuality in the aftermath of a positive action from the Chief Minister by midnight of Sunday. It also said the bandh on government offices and movement of government vehicles will continue till further information.

On Saturday, 49 NPF legislators held a meeting with suspended party leader and Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio at a resort in Kaziranga, Assam last night. They had reportedly agreed ‘in principle’ to select Rio as the next Chief Minister of Nagaland.

It was also reported that the central leadership in New Delhi was not in favour of NPF president and DAN chairman Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu, and thus the directive to choose Rio as replacement. Zeliang was also reportedly not happy that the NPF president had left him hung out to dry.

The four BJP legislators of the State were not present in the Kaziranga meeting.