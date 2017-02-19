Award for AT journalist’s documentary

Correspondent

NORTH LAKHIMPUR, Feb 18 - Sisters in Arms, a documentary about the present plight of female ex-cadres of ULFA by Farhana Ahmed, the North Lakhimpur correspondent of The Assam Tribune got the Honourable Jury Mention Award at the 4th Noida International Film Festival on Sunday. The award was received by the producer of the documentary Debakrishna Dutta at a glittering ceremony held at Hideaway Suites in Noida on Sunday evening. It may be recalled that Sisters in Arms was also selected for the 7th Mumbai Short International Film Festival in December 2016.