Following a brief meeting with Chief Workshop Manager (CWM), DS Kunwar and other officials, Sarania spent nearly half-an-hour looking around each unit (shop) of the railway plant and reviewed their current capacity and future prospects.

During his visit, leaders of Purbanchal Rail Karmi Parishad (PRKP), NF Railway Employees’ union and NF Railway Mazdoor Union extended their full support and made him aware of the present crises the workshop is facing.

CWM Kunwar also apprised the parliamentarian about the latest developments in the workshop and his reformatory actions implemented in it for better output.

While talking to the media, MP Sarania said lack of employment opportunity is the main factor behind the rising number of gun-clutching youths and said that he had also raised arms once for the interest of the people and spent vital years of his life then.

Before leaving the workshop, Sarania assured its employees and the officials of taking up the issues of the plant in front of the appropriate authorities. He would demand the Union government to increase the productivity of the workshop to minimise the outsourcing and for generating employment opportunities here for the local youths, Sarania said.

As per the Chief Workshop Manager, out of over 2500 employees, 300 are women and they have been working in 21 units of the workshop. Since a number of posts have been lying vacant here since years, it has affected the work force in the plant and the office, an official said.